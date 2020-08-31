Two 14-year-olds have been arrested after police say they set a car on fire in Fairfield earlier this month.

A 2005 Hyundai sedan was fully engulfed in the driveway of a Davis Road home about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





Fairfield police woke the owner, who confirmed the Hyundai was hers and that it had been parked inside her garage, England said Monday morning.

After an investigation, a 14-year-old boy and girl were charged with burglary and arson on Aug. 28. The pair had allegedly broken into the garage and removed the sedan before setting it on fire.

They have been released into their parents’ custody.