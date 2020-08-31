Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger continues to provide much-needed support to the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The Campaign is donating $48,688 to support the Food Bank’s COVID-19 response. Money for this donation was raised in June as part of the Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge, a month-long fundraising initiative that raised $230,000 to fight hunger in Maine.

As part of the Challenge, 75 percent of the funds raised online by Maine credit unions are going back to local communities in the form of financial support to food pantries and meal sites. The remaining funds raised are being added to a $100,000 donation made by Synergent, the Maine Credit Union League’s service subsidiary, to Good Shepherd Food Bank.





“As part of the Challenge, the Campaign presented Good Shepherd Food Bank with a check for $100,000 earlier this summer,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “Now that the final fundraising results are in, we can send another donation their way to support their ongoing efforts to keep Mainers fed during this pandemic.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on Maine’s hunger relief network. The demand for food assistance is high, while food donations have declined. Good Shepherd Food Bank estimates that it will need $6.3 million in additional resources in 2020 alone to help Mainers struggling with hunger.

“During the height of the pandemic, 80 percent of our partners were seeing an increase in need and at least 90 percent of our network remained open throughout the spring and summer,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “We are inspired by actions Maine credit unions and their members took to ensure community needs were met across the state.”

Since 1990, Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $9.6 million, including a record-breaking $832,000 raised last year. Donations to the Campaign can be made online or by visiting a local credit union branch.

"I am truly humbled by the tremendous effort put forth by our credit unions, their employees, and their members to raise money for this Challenge and ultimately for Good Shepherd Food Bank," said Mason. "Maine credit unions value our longstanding partnership with the Food Bank and want to ensure we are doing what we can to strengthen our communities and support their important work."