Another 22 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,512. Of those, 4,047 have been confirmed positive, while 465 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “The Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford is the latest site of a COVID-19 outbreak, after at least five people associated with the church tested positive for the coronavirus.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “Now, after a summer in which Maine controlled the coronavirus better than almost every other state, that couple’s fateful decision has spawned the state’s most far-reaching outbreak of COVID-19 yet.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “A coronavirus outbreak at the York County Jail that has been linked with an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket area has grown to 54 cases, the county sheriff said Friday.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

— “Maine is still giving schools in every county the green light to reopen in person, but that green light comes with a caveat in Penobscot and York counties due to recent outbreaks and increasing case numbers.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

— “A student and employee at the University of New England’s Portland campus have tested positive for the coronavirus.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “The state has reinstated the eating and lodging license of the Katahdin-region inn that hosted an Aug. 7 wedding reception now connected to at least 123 cases of COVID-19, after briefly suspending it last week following repeat health violations.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,982,692 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 182,789 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.