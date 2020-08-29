With the remnants of Hurricane Laura set to blow through Maine on Saturday, race organizers are making plans to facilitate the running of the 47th Oxford 250 on Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Maine’s most prestigious stock car event is again expected to attract many of the top drivers from across Maine, the Northeast, Canada and beyond.





That group includes defending champion and three-time winner Travis Benjamin of Morrill, along with six other former Oxford 250 winners who are again looking to bask in the glory with their crews in victory lane.

Bubba Pollard of Senoia, Georgia, the 2018 winner, will be joined by the likes of 2017 champion Curtis Gerry of Waterboro, along with two-time winner Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Massachusetts. Also entered are the father-son duo of Mike and Ben Rowe of Turner, and Scott Robbins of Dixfield.

Pro All Stars Series North standouts Nick Sweet of Vermont, who leads the point standings on that circuit this year, and Dave Farrington Jr. of Jay, who has won three consecutive races, including a 150-lap PASS event on the Oxford Plains oval, are among the other potential title contenders in the race.

There’s a long line of drivers still searching for their first Oxford 250 crown. That contingent has many seasoned racers including Ben Ashline of Pittston, recent PASS race winner Johnny Clark of Hallowell, defending PASS Champion D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, and perennial challenger Shawn Martin of Turner.

Another racer who has already made an impact in Maine stock car racing is Kate Re, a 16-year-old from Harrison who is bidding to become the first woman to take the top prize in the 250.

In all, there will be 60 race teams vying for spots in Sunday’s feature race, which is expected to start in the afternoon. It likely will come on the heels of any and all racing that winds up being postponed because of Saturday’s forecast rain and winds.

Benjamin heads to Oxford amid a solid season on the PASS North SLM tour. He hasn’t visited victory lane, but has posted five top-five finishes among seven top-10 performances in eight races with at least four more events on the schedule.

Benjamin trails Sweet, a four-time PASS North winner this season, by only 13 points on the circuit. Shaw, Clark and Ben Rowe hold down the Nos. 3-5 spots in the standings, Clark with one win under his belt.

Race fans will be able to watch the Oxford 250 via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.