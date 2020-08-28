President Donald Trump will hold a rally Friday evening at a New Hampshire airport.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports that the rally at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m.





Masks are required, the newspaper reports.

Friday’s rally is the among the first campaign events scheduled since Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for president on Thursday night during a speech on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

It also comes after the Trump campaign canceled a July 11 event in Portsmouth because of Tropical Storm Fay.