Another 22 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 4,436 cumulative coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,414 on Thursday.





Of those, 3,981 have been confirmed positive, while 455 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (6), Kennebec (1), Penobscot (2) and York (10) counties, state data show. Information about where the additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

On Friday, Bates College in Lewiston reported that a student had tested positive for the coronavirus, while the University of New England said a commuter student and employee at its Portland campus also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 417 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with six in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 40 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,887. That means there are 417 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 435 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,509 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 253,912 negative test results out of 260,209 overall. Just under 2.1 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,177 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 602, 225 and 786 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (38), Franklin (50), Hancock (45), Kennebec (185), Knox (29), Lincoln (35), Oxford (59), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (60), Somerset (50), Waldo (69) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Friday.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,878,338 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 181,022 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.