A Sanford man was killed Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash.

Larry Allard, 53, was riding a 1999 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle about 5:05 a.m. near the intersection of Jagger Mill and Alfred roads when he crashed into a 2016 Nissan Rogue, according to Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne.





Allard died at the scene, Gagne said early Thursday.

The SUV’s driver, whom Gagne didn’t identify, wasn’t injured.

Gagne said the crash remains under investigation.