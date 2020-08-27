A chase that began with a sheriff’s deputy trying to pull over a speeding car in Lewiston went into Auburn and back again before it ended with the arrest of a man on Thursday.

Only minor injuries to bystanders were reported despite the pursued vehicle, a tan Buick sedan, hitting several other vehicles and a fire hydrant and driving through an apartment complex, Lewiston Police Lt. David St.Pierre said in a statement.





Joseph Gallo, 31, no known address, faced at least 11 charges Thursday as the alleged driver of the car, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal speeding and aggravated driving to endanger. More charges are likely, police said.

The chase was tumultuous. It began on Lincoln Street in Lewiston with the attempted motor vehicle stop at about 8:50 a.m. It continued over Longley Bridge into Auburn, through several Auburn neighborhoods, over the Veterans Memorial Bridge and back into Lewiston onto Russell Street, where the Buick hit another vehicle near the Sabattus Street intersection, police said.

The pursuit ended after the sedan continued through several areas of Lewiston and slammed into a fire hydrant on Canal Street near Cedar Street, police said.

Gallo was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center before being confined to the Androscoggin County Jail. No bail information was available.