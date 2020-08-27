This weekend, the Belfast Maskers present a second weekend of outdoor theater, with five short comedy plays to be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, outside at 17 Court St. in Belfast. Elsewhere, on Friday, there’s stand-up comedy at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, featuring Ian Stuart, Chris Choate, James Theberge and Ryan Waning, and on Saturday and Sunday, there are the final two performances of this season of puppet and dance show “Fafalo!” outdoors at the Camden Amphitheatre, at 5 p.m. both days. Be sure to check the weather forecast for Saturday before you make plans, however!

For live (or almost live) music on Saturday, there’ll be a special screening of a one-of-a-kind, drive-in only concert from Metallica starting at sundown at drive-in theaters around the state including in Bangor, Skowhegan and Prides Corner in Westbrook. There’s also Luke and Will Mallett from the Mallett Brothers Band at Thresher’s Brewing, Tom Petty tribute show at 7 p.m. at Somerset Abbey in Madison, songwriter Jenny Lou Drew plays at 5 p.m. at Liberty Craft Brewing in Liberty, and blues band Bad Daddy plays at Strong Brewing at 5:30 p.m. in Sedgwick.

For movies at drive-ins, check out “The New Mutants” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” on screen one and “Unhinged” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” on screen two at the Bangor Drive-In on Friday and Sunday; “Bill and Ted Face the Music” on Friday and Saturday at the Saco Drive-In and at the Skowhegan Drive-In; “Interstellar” and “Men in Black” at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In; and classic rock documentary “The Last Waltz” on Saturday night at the Shotwell Drive-In in Rockport.

Premiering on TV this weekend, on Friday, you can check out the hilarious Scottish comedy “Get Duked” on Amazon or “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” on Disney+. On Sunday, there’s a new docuseries, “Love Fraud,” on Showtime.