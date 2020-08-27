Maine-based organization ranks among country’s largest senior living providers

WATERVILLE — Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family owned senior care organization, was recently ranked among the country’s largest senior living providers by Argentum, the leading national association dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities.





Woodlands Senior Living ranked 130th on Argentum’s 2020 Largest Provider Report of nationwide senior living providers. This annual report from Argentum ranks senior living providers by size in number of units, employees and diversity of care options.

Woodlands Senior Living operates 15 communities in nine locations throughout the state of Maine: Waterville, Brewer, Madison, Cape Elizabeth, Farmington, Hallowell, Lewiston, Rockland and a newly opened community in Madison.

“For the past 40 years our organization has strived to make sure all Maine families have access to high-quality assisted living and memory care options,” said Woodlands Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Matthew Walters. “Woodlands Senior Living’s focus has always been to provide care to Maine families where care is needed most, which has guided our growth and led to our success.”

The organization has been a trusted senior living provider for Maine families since 1980, offering high-quality assisted living, memory care and independent living private apartments, with some locations offering a continuum of care with all three options available for residents. Woodlands Senior Living is known for being one of the first providers in Maine to offer specialized memory care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other memory impairments with now more than 20 years’ experience offering such important care.

The Argentum “Largest Provider Report” is “built exclusively from voluntary and company-provided data via survey” according to the website. Argentum member companies operate senior living communities. Its membership represents about 75 percent of the industry, with a quarter trillion economic impact and employing 1.6 million jobs.

Ranked 130th, Woodlands Senior Living is reported as having 668 total units with 400 employees. In 2018, the organization was also recognized as the Reny’s Large Business of the Year at the Maine Family Business Awards.

“As we look toward Woodlands Senior Living’s future growth,” said Walters, “we will continue on our mission to make each day the best day possible for every resident we serve, while helping to bring peace of mind to the people who love them.”

About Woodlands Senior Living — Founded in 1980, Woodlands Senior Living is a Maine-based, family-owned and operated organization providing trusted assisted living and memory care to Maine’s seniors, while offering relief and assurance to the people who love them. The organization operates 15 communities in nine locations throughout Maine (www.woodlandsmaine.com).About Argentum — Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults (https://www.argentum.org/).