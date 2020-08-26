Police now say that a small airplane believed to have gone down in Highland Lake in Falmouth on Wednesday did not crash or was forced down but landed normally.

A dispatcher for the Falmouth Police Department said that rescue workers who arrived after police received several 911 calls at about 4:15 p.m. regarding a plane crash instead found a float plane that had landed without incident.

The plane departed shortly thereafter, a dispatcher said.

Also known as Duck Pond, the lake extends from Westbrook to Falmouth and into East Windham in Cumberland County.