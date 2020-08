A Penobscot County man suffered serious injuries when he was thrown from his pickup truck as it crashed in Corinth on Tuesday night.

Joshua Batey, 41, of Charleston, was northbound on Route 15 when the accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. The 2005 GMC Sierra left the road and rolled over several times and Batey was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office said in a statement released on Wednesday.