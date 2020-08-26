A Lincoln County man was killed when he drove his motorcycle past construction warning signs on a closed road and hit a construction barrier in Alna, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Michael Bowden, 62, of Jefferson was traveling north on Route 218 on a 2020 Indian motorcycle when he entered the closed section of Alna Road and hit the barrier, which was placed near the Cross Road intersection, on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., the Kennebec Journal reported.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Bowden, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by Central Lincoln County Ambulance to Lincoln Health’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where he died from his injuries, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in the incident, the Kennebec Journal reported.