A Hancock County lobsterman was injured when his boat hit an underwater ledge in Naskeag Harbor and ran aground near the boat launch there on Wednesday.

Carl Gray, 45, of Sedgwick, was taken to a nearby hospital after his boat, a 36-footer, ran aground and was submerged in the incoming tide, according to the Department of Marine Resources’ Maine Marine Patrol.

Gray’s condition was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.