Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,389. Of those, 3,942 have been confirmed positive, while 447 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,365, down from 4,368, meaning there was an increase of 21 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from York County, bringing the statewide death toll to 132. Information about that case wasn’t immediately available. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said Wednesday that 85 cases have now been linked to the Aug. 7 wedding and reception in Millinocket. That includes six cases from an outbreak at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison and 18 cases from an outbreak at the York County Jail in Alfred.

Of those cases, 32 are considered primary, 33 secondary infections and 20 tertiary infections, Long said.

So far, 412 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, eight people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 34 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,818. That means there are 439 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 453 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Four Maine summer camps could have been like a giant petri dish for the coronavirus when they opened two months ago. They drew 1,022 people ― staffers and campers ― from 41 states, one territory and six foreign nations. But after several weeks, only seven campers and staff tested positive for COVID-19 among the four camps, and one of those was a false positive.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Before this year, Aroostook County was not exactly a prime destination for prospective homebuyers across the country. Tucked away in northern Maine, it is hours away from major cities such as Portland or Boston. Good-paying jobs, outside of traditional farming and agriculture, were scarce. The population was declining and aging, as younger residents quickly left after school to look for work elsewhere. But the COVID-19 pandemic, like it has for so many other things, has rapidly changed all that.” — Alexander Macdougall, BDN

—“Schools in Millinocket, East Millinocket and Medway will delay their start by two weeks, as six East Millinocket school staff members — including the superintendent — and two students have tested positive for the coronavirus following an Aug. 7 wedding in the area.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Playing high school fall sports, including football, received a unanimous vote of support Wednesday from the sports medicine committee of the Maine Principals’ Association.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Businesses and offices around Millinocket have been closing their doors for the last week out of concern that the coronavirus could be spreading locally after at least 60 people were sickened in connection with a wedding and reception held in the area on Aug. 7. But one institution, Millinocket Regional Hospital, has been forced to do almost the opposite.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“So far, more than 2,700 business owners and employees have taken HospitalityMaine programs focused on lodging, restaurants and health care aimed at reopening businesses during the pandemic. Those who pass online courses and a test get a sticker to display at their business to help assure visitors they are trained to operate safely.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“In 2018, Bon Appetit magazine named Maine’s largest burg Restaurant City of the Year. Two trips around the sun later, the worldwide coronavirus pandemic shuttered every restaurant dining room in town. Now, as Portland’s eateries reopen, with socially distanced tables and copious outdoor seating, the foodie casualty tally is becoming clear. Here are five restaurants, on a still-growing list of greater Portland watering holes, that didn’t make it through these virus-complicated times.” — Troy R. Bennett, BDN

—“Citing COVID-19 concerns and the uncertainty involved with planning major events into the coming year, the Penobscot County Conservation Association has announced that it has canceled the 2021 Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show, which was to have taken place in Orono. The organization has also canceled this year’s Bangor Gun Show, which was set for early September.” — John Holyoke, BDN

—“A University of Maine at Fort Kent student has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester, according to a statement UMFK President Deb Hedeen issued Wednesday.” — Jessica Potila, BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,810,192 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 179,344 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.