CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues its SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concerts in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. Luthier and multi-instrumentalist Nikos Apollonio will play and talk about several of the many stringed instruments he has crafted.

One of the Midcoast’s musical treasures, Apollonio also is a singer with a huge repertoire of traditional and original songs and tunes from England, Ireland and Scotland. The instruments he makes, including guitar, fiddle and bouzouki, are played by some of the world’s leading folk performers including Gordon Bok and Brian MacNeill.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols in place; note that face coverings are required while in the building. Advance-only tickets are $10 via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Seats will be assigned on a first come/first served basis. The show also will be livestreamed on the Camden Opera House Facebook page.