A Waldo County man died in a motorcycle crash in Prospect near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge early Tuesday, police said.

Kory Schmidt, 27, of Searsport, was on the Fort Knox Road at about 2:25 a.m. when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle, which overturned and slid across the road into a ditch, according to a statement released by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt died at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine why he lost control of the motorcycle, police said.