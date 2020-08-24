Another 20 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,356. Of those, 3,910 have been confirmed positive, while 446 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 131. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the outbreak to 59. The virus has now been passed to numerous people in the community who did not attend the wedding or reception, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “During a recent walk down Congress Street, a reporter discovered at least 16 empty first-floor spaces, including the former homes of Mainely Wraps, the Higher Concept Glass Gallery head shop and the recently closed Port City Music Hall. Lease signs dot the landscape where businesses moved out during the pandemic or before it, leaving slow-to-lease spaces behind.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “With some Aroostook County high schools already in session and others nearing opening day in this age of COVID-19, there may be no athletic administrator in the region busier than Lynn Wetmore. Wetmore not only organizes the Madawaska High School athletic program, she’s also the school nurse — a combination that has made for busy times as she prepares for the first full day of classes on Aug. 31.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

— “York County has at least four cases of COVID-19 among firefighters and EMS clinicians after the discovery of at least three cases involving the Sanford Fire Department, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the college sports world. One recent development has created a dilemma for two former Maine high school basketball standouts.” — Pete Warner, BDN

— “The University of Maine System is expanding COVID-19 testing so the state’s public universities are testing students throughout the time students are on campus this fall. The testing expansion came as the university system said Monday that a fourth student tested positive for COVID-19, after three University of Maine undergraduate students tested positive last week. The fourth student is a University of Maine School of Law student who was returning from out of state.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,734,075 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 177,118 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.