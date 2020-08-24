CAMDEN –The premiere Literary Salon at the Camden Opera House — Poetry with Strings Attached – will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. This hour-long program will feature two Maine poets, Kristen Lindquist and Paul Corrigan, reading original poems that celebrate the people and landscape of Maine, interspersed with related musical pieces performed by violinist/guitarist Susan Ramsey and cellist Ruth Fogg.

The program is part of this summer’s series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only events in the auditorium. Doors will open 1:30 p.m. Masks are required, both for admission and during the performance itself. Tickets are a $5 donation to the Community Arts Fund and are in advance only, as all seating is assigned. For tickets, visit camdenoperahouse.com or call 207-236-3154.





Lindquist of Camden is a poet, writer and naturalist. Her poetry and other writings have appeared in Down East and the Bangor Daily News, as well as many literary journals and anthologies. She writes a monthly Maine natural history column for PenBayPilot.com and has published three poetry collections; her book “Transportation” was a finalist for the 2012 Maine Literary Award.

Corrigan of Millinocket is a poet and essayist who has worked as a Baxter State Park ranger, a high school English teacher and a whitewater rafting guide. His poems, essays, and stories are inspired by his lifelong love of the Maine woods. His poems have appeared in such publications as the Maine Times, Yankee, and the anthology “Maine Speaks,” which is used statewide in the public schools.

Ramsey performs around New England with David Mallett and as the violinist for the touring chamber ensemble Highlands Classical. She also composes and arranges sacred and secular music for the North Country Strings. Ramsey directs the Foxcroft Academy String Program, operates a private music studio, and serves as music director for the Methodist church in Dover-Foxcroft.

Fogg also is a member of the Highlands Classical ensemble and performs regularly with Ramsey as the North Country Strings. She is a cello teacher, in addition to being a performer, having started playing the cello at age 9. As a member of the Greater Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, she studied with BSO cellist Mischa Nieland.