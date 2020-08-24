AUBURN — Good Shepherd Food Bank is pleased to announce its recent promotion of Shannon Coffin, the new vice president of community partnerships.

“Growing up in Maine, my family and community taught me the value of connection and showing up for each other. Ten years ago I found myself surrounded by that same people-first collaborative energy at Good Shepherd Food Bank,” stated Coffin. “I’ve been inspired every day since by the resilience and grit of my colleagues and our partners. To be trusted to lead such an incredibly dedicated team is an honor. I look forward to working alongside them in this new role to deepen existing partnerships and build new ones, so all our neighbors have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive, when and where they need it.”

Coffin will be replacing Kathy Helming who held the position for seven years. She will lead Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Community Resources, Youth & Families Initiatives, Community Health & Hunger Program and Nutrition & Education departments. Collectively, these teams manage relationships with and provide customized capacity building support to over 500 food pantries, meal sites, shelters, health care sites and school and afterschool programs ending hunger in their communities.

For more information, please visit www.feedingmaine.org.