A motorcyclist died on Saturday after he crashed at the intersection of Lower Street and Potato Road in Turner, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

James Strout, 48, of Lewiston, died at the scene. Strout was northbound on his 1997 Honda motorcycle when he abruptly braked for a vehicle — driven by Briana Perkins, 24, of Turner — making a left hand turn from Potato Road onto Lower Street.

Perkins said she never saw the motorcycle as she was making the turn. Stout and Perkins’ vehicles didn’t crash, but Strout skidded into a guardrail while attempting to brake to avoid the car. Strout was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the cause is still under investigation.