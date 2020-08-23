A Mainer has died as 18 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,335. Of those, 3,890 have been confirmed positive, while 445 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The death toll now stands at 131. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60. The death announced Sunday is a woman in her 80s from Penobscot County.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Robert Dana has been helping students settle onto the University of Maine campus in Orono for 35 years, but the dean of students has never overseen a return to the system’s flagship campus like this one. Instead of having first-year students move in on the Friday before classes begin and upperclassmen move back over the following weekend, students will begin returning to campus Monday and arrive over a six-day period as part of the University of Maine System’s coronavirus precautions, Dana said Saturday.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

— “An Old Town teenager is devoting his Eagle Scout project to restoring used laptops and computer devices for local students who need them this school year. More than 50 percent of families in RSU 34 — which encompasses Old Town, Alton and Bradley — have said they face some challenges in securing reliable devices for remote learning, and 17 percent have inadequate internet access at home.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

— “As teachers and administrators across Maine come closer to facing the logistical challenges of teaching during a pandemic, they are looking north.” — David Marino Jr., The Star-Herald

— “The York County jail reported five new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to York County Sheriff William King Jr. One additional corrections officer tested positive bringing the total number of officers to test for the virus to nine. Four inmates — who were asymptomatic — also tested positive and have been moved to a medical unit.” — Rosemary Lausier, BDN

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,686,305 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 176,583, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.