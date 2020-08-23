Three men died in separate ATV crashes on Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. None of the drivers were wearing helmets.

Joshua Violette, 32, Readfield, hit a depression on the Divide Road in The Forks when he lost control and flipped his ATV. He died at the scene. His passenger, Ashlie Dostie, 33, of Mount Vernon, was injured but is expected to survive and was taken to Reddington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. Dostie did not wear a helmet either, officials said.





Roland Robitaille, 69, of Freedom was killed when he was thrown from the ATV he was riding on a trail in Solon. Robitaille was second in a line of seven when he went over a bridge on the trail, lost control, rolled and was thrown off his ATV. Robitaille suffered severe trauma to his head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler Curry, 29, of Groton, Massachusetts, was riding alone on a private access road in Lang Township when he exited a left turn and began to slide at a high rate of speed as he was approaching a bridge. He straddled the outside edge of the bridge before he slid off and fell into the river. It appears he was thrown from the ATV as he fell, officials said. Two men who came to fish discovered the body and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency service personnel.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and the Maine Warden Service continues to investigate, officials said.