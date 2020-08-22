PORTLAND – The Peaks Island Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded a total of $50,203 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations that assist the island community. The fund was created in 2004 and is supported through the generosity of Peaks Island residents.

Grantees include:







• Fifth Maine Regiment Museum, to provide funding to maintain the museum’s operations due to the pending severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on organizational funding options (fundraising events, rentals, etc.)



• Home Start, to renovate existing affordable rental property to improve the quality of the living experience of tenants



• Brackett Memorial United Methodist Church, to complete building renovations to make the buildings safer and prepare them to become accessible to all and update the generator system to improve winter sheltering.

For more information about the Peaks Island Fund, visit http://www.mainecf.org or contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org or 207- 761-2440.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.