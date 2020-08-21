UNITY – UniTel has announced that Craig Lancaster of Unity has been chosen as the winner of its 2020 Directory Cover Photo Contest. Lancaster submitted a photo of the moon peeking up over the Rockland Breakwater on the coast of Maine. For submitting the winning entry, Lancaster is receiving a Roku box for his home, $200 in spending cash and his photo will be featured on the UniTel 2021 Directory cover.

Lancaster’s entry was one of several dozen submitted through the UniTel website in May and June. The winner was chosen by UniTel staff based on creativity, uniqueness, and quality of the photo.





“Our staff loves reviewing all of the wonderful photos submitted to us for this contest every year, but selecting a winner becomes more and more difficult,” said Laurie Osgood, CEO of UniTel. “A setting sun and rising moon signals the start of a new day, a new beginning, and hope for what lies ahead. We’ve all seen a challenging year, and hopefully the thought of a new day on the horizon will give us inspiration for a better year ahead. This gorgeous photo from Mr. Lancaster that was chosen as the winner can be a daily reminder that the sun will rise again tomorrow.”

Craig Lancaster lives in Unity, but works in Rockland. The 24-year-old says that he likes taking photos as a hobby, and sometimes stops to capture an image of something he finds interesting or unique.

“Photography is more of a hobby for me, but the picture I submitted for this contest is the nicest one I have,” said Lancaster. “I was driving to work in Rockland and saw some amazing scenery, so I stopped to take a picture. It turned out to be a picture I look back at often, and I’m happy that I can share it with so many people in this area thanks to UniTel.”

This is the third year of UniTel’s Directory Cover Photo Contest. Holly Ryan of Unity came in second place and Greg Rossel of Troy in third place. UniTel plans to bring the contest back for a fourth year in 2021.



About UniTel — UniTel, locally owned and managed, was established in 1902; and since then, has been providing unparalleled customer service and technology to Albion, Dixmont, Knox, Newburgh, Thorndike, Troy, Unity and surrounding areas including downtown Belfast. In addition to their dedication to customer service, UniTel is committed to maintaining and expanding its BlueStreak high speed broadband technologies. UniTel has invested over $10 million in the past 10 years to expand its digital fiber network. UniTel is also a devoted community advocate supporting a host of local charities and organizations. For more information, please visit www.unitelme.com.