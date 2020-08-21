SEARSPORT — The Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island have collaborated on a StoryWalk® for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book “There Are No Moose on This Island” by Stephanie Calmenson, with illustrations by Jennifer Thermes. The story is about a boy and his father who go hiking on an island, and as they walk the boy insists he sees a moose peeking out here and there. The father doesn’t believe there are moose on the island, but in the end he is surprised. This story is sure to captivate young children, and provides motivation to keep everyone moving so you can get to the end of the book!

“StoryWalks are a wonderful way to share the joy of reading while getting outside and exploring the natural world,” said Sue McClintock, library director at Carver Memorial Library.

The StoryWalk® will run through the middle of September, and directions to the start of the story can be found by the kiosk just beyond the island gate. From start to finish, the story will cover approximately a half mile of the trail. Sears Island is located off of Route 1 on Sears Island Road, just east of downtown Searsport. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. For more information on the Carver Memorial Library, visit www.carverlibrary.org.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.