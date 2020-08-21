A Mainer has died as 34 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,285. Of those, 3,847 have been confirmed positive, while 438 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 4,251, down from 4,253. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The death toll now stands at 129. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60. The death announced on Friday was a woman in her 70s from Androscoggin County.

So far, 407 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, seven people are currently hospitalized, with one in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,698. That means there are 458 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 446 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“One of the 37 people infected by a COVID-19 outbreak that originated from an Aug. 7 wedding reception at a Millinocket inn has died, Millinocket Regional Hospital said Friday.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Three University of Maine students have tested positive for COVID-19 as the university prepares for the start of the fall semester later this month. Two students are roommates and live off campus in Orono, and one student lives in a fraternity house.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Five more workers at the York County Sheriff’s Office, York County Jail or county government offices have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff William King announced on Friday.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Maine will apply for a federal emergency program to provide an additional $300 per week in unemployment insurance to workers receiving benefits, the state’s labor department announced Friday.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“The Mills administration will allocate $25 million to Maine public schools to help families of children who are required to stay at home and attend classes remotely during the pandemic while their parents work.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport on Friday became the first traditional Maine secondary school to cancel its fall athletics programs.” — Pete Warner, BDN

—“Foxcroft Academy is set to resume its preparations for the fall sports season on Monday, nearly two weeks after two students participating in a summer conditioning program at the Dover-Foxcroft school tested positive for COVID-19.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Students attending Maine’s public universities who host large parties that exceed the state’s limits on gathering sizes could be punished by suspension or dismissal. The University of Maine System issued that warning on Friday, just days before most students start arriving back on campuses for the start of the fall semester amid evidence elsewhere in the U.S. that college parties have led to COVID-19 outbreaks.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,615,998 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 175,204 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.