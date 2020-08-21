MARS HILL — Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Dahlgren to assistant vice president, retail services officer and branch manager. Dahlgren will be responsible for retail lending, business development and the daily branch management of the Bank’s branches in Fort Fairfield and Mars Hill.

“Melissa has a proven track record of providing great customer service since joining the bank over a decade ago,” said Billi Griffeth, regional vice president, retail services. “With her banking knowledge and strong work ethic, she is ready to serve our customers in Mars Hill and I’m excited to announce her promotion.”





Dahlgren joined Katahdin Trust in 2008 as a teller in Presque Isle. Since then, her responsibilities have included serving as a branch service representative, customer service representative and retail services assistant. In 2018, she was named the Fort Fairfield branch manager, a position she’ll continue to hold in addition to her new role as branch manager for Mars Hill.

Dahlgren’s extensive background in financial education includes completing the Young Professionals Institute and Northern New England School of Banking. In addition, she has obtained her General Banking Diploma, Banking and Finance Diploma, Consumer Banking Diploma and several other diplomas and certificates.

Dahlgren is an active member in her community and currently serves as a board member for the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce. She lives in Woodland with her husband, Scott, and two daughters, Mercades and Summer.

