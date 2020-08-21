CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street., will resume its new SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concerts in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Pianist Peter Dembski will present an intimate evening of improvisation.

The award-winning Dembski’s playing style ranges from contemporary and free jazz to European impressionism. His rare solo piano concerts are completely improvised and always a unique musical voyage. Dembski has spent most of his time in the New York worlds of music, dance and theater having worked with a variety of major players in these performing arts. His recordings include musicians from the Miles Davis Group, Sting’s band and Chaka Khan’s band.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. Advance-only tickets are $10 via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Seats will be assigned on a first come/first served basis. The show also will be livestreamed on the COH Facebook page.