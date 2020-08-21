BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Heritage Trust has re-envisioned their annual meeting this year to include both virtual and in person events across the Peninsula for the week of Aug. 24.

“We had a big party planned for this year, so we had to do something fun to celebrate 35 years since we can’t all get together in person,” said Chrissy Allen, the Trust’s development director.







Included in the celebration will be a special online zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. with special guests from across BHHT’s history. Guests will include the Trust’s current Director Hans Carlson, Board President Samantha Haskell, board member Sarah O’Malley, founding board member Peter Clapp, former Director Jim Dow and past Board Presidents Ben Emory and Ellen Best. They will reflect on their favorite BHHT stories from the past 35 years and answer participant questions about the past, present, and future of BHHT. The event is open to everyone to attend virtually and you can register online at the Trust’s website or https://bit.ly/2FqLtvJ.



Also included in the weeklong celebration will be “Community Conservation Coloring Pages” in the form of large outdoor murals placed around the Peninsula. BHHT Outreach Coordinator Landere Naisbitt will be creating three beautiful murals that reflect the conservation work done on this Peninsula by BHHT, Conservation Partners, and the Community. “A reflection of how much we can achieve together!”. The murals will be up from 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the following locations: Blue Hill Public Library, Compass Rose Books in Castine and Pugnuts Ice Cream Shop in Surry. All ages and artistic abilities are welcome to color in OR add to these works with additional drawings, poetry, etc … Art supplies and hand sanitizer will be provided.



Finally, BHHT is excited to release a 35th anniversary video. This is the newest BHHT video project by filmmaker Tate Yoder. It will be premiering the week of Aug. 24 at a date TBD. This short video is a sweet look at the heart and soul of BHHT through the eyes of two very special people in the organization. Watch BHHT’s social media pages and website for the Grand Release of this beautiful film.

All of these events are free and open to all. More information can be found at bluehillheritagetrust.org, on their Facebook page, or by calling 207-374-5118.