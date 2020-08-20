Two Portland golfers wrapped up victories in important tournaments on Wednesday afternoon.

Shawn Warren claimed the title at the 100th New England PGA Section Championship, while Daniel Falcone took top honors at the Maine State Golf Association Senior Championship.





Warren, who plays out of Falmouth Country Club, built a six-stroke lead through two rounds, which provided him a comfortable cushion going into Wednesday’s final round at Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton, Massachusetts. He shot a 1-over-par 76 to wind up at 213 and secure a five-stroke victory over runner-up Scott Johnson of Oakley Country Club in Watertown, Massachusetts.

It was Warren’s second straight win in the event and his third overall.

“To go out and shoot 4-under (Tuesday) to give myself that big cushion going into (Wednesday) allowed me to relax and not have to grind it out all day,” Warren said.

Warren, 35, carded three consecutive birdies on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes to get to 8 under par, but scuffled back to the clubhouse with four bogeys and a triple bogey in his last 12 holes. He still was the only player to wind up under par for the tournament.

“This place, as everybody can tell with the scores, you’re one swing away from getting into a lot of trouble,” Warren said. “I did a good job earlier of steadying the ship and keeping the ball in play and then in the end I just hung on. It was nice not to have to grind it out too much but it’s still a tough battle.”

Warren recently competed in the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Jeff Seavey of Goose River Golf Course in Camden shot Wednesday’s low round, a 1-under 71, and vaulted from a tie for 14th place to finish alone in third place at 219.

Three-time NEPGA Champion Rich Berberian of Vesper Country Club in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, shot 73 and tied for fourth at 6-over 220 with Robert Bruso of Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton, Massachusetts.

At Riverside Golf Course in Portland, Falcone capitalized on the knowledge of his home course of more than 50 years to win the Maine Senior Championship.

Falcone carded a 1-under-par total of 143 for the two-day tournament, edging Mike O’Brien of Biddeford-Saco Country Club on the first playoff hole.

At one point Wednesday, there were 10 players on the back nine tied or within one shot of the lead, including four former champions of the event. O’Brien shot a second-round 72 to give him a brief lead in the clubhouse at 143.

Falcone, playing in the final group, scrambled after overshooting the green on the 18th hole. He set up a three-foot par putt with a nifty chip to force extra holes.

The playoff was held on the eighth hole, where Falcone hit his tee ball into the left rough and O’Brien went right with his shot and lost the ball in tall grass.

Falcone pitched onto the green and two-putted for par and the title.

Former champions Len Cole and Gary Manoogian finished one shot back at even-par 144 to finish in a tie for third. Rocky Myers and James O’Sullivan rounded out the top five with a tie at 145.