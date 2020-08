A Waldo County man died when his motorcycle crashed into a mailbox in Waldo earlier this week, police said Thursday.

Shawn Gerry, 51, of Stockton Springs, went off Waldo Station Road on Tuesday, hit the mailbox and came to rest in a ditch, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was reported at 11:05 p.m., police said.