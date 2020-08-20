Though we’re certainly lacking for new releases, if you’re a movie lover, this summer has been an incredible opportunity to see some total film classics on the big screen. There are some really fun movies at drive-in theaters across the state this weekend, including “The Iron Giant” and “Beetlejuice” on screen one and new films “Unhinged” and “The Gentlemen” on screen two at the Bangor Drive-In.

Elsewhere, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” screens on Friday and Sunday at the Saco Drive-In; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” screens all weekend at the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, alongside a late night screening of “Night of the Living Dead” on Saturday night; “Jurassic Park” is set for Friday and Saturday at the Opera House Arts Drive-In at the Stonington Ballfield; and “The Big Lebowski” on Saturday night at the Shotwell Drive-In at 40 West St. in Rockport. All screenings start at sundown.

As for live music, on Friday, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts a hip hop show featuring GrizzleThaGod, BVANG, $tef, AB The King and DJ 2Phat, set for 8 p.m; pod-style tickets are available online. Also in Bangor on both Friday and Saturday nights, Rob Benton and K-Rush will play music and tell stories, starting at 9 p.m. on the patio at the Sea Dog Brewing Company. Down in Boothbay, alt-country act Cattle Call plays a similarly socially distanced show at 7:30 p.m. at the Boothbay Opera House. And on Saturday, R&B/soul singer Sam Whitman plays at Liberty Craft Brewing in Liberty, outside from 5 to 8 p.m.

On TV this weekend, Netflix has already premiered a great new documentary series, “High Score,” about the early history of video games; on Friday, Netflix premieres “Hoops,” a new animated comedy, and Amazon premieres “Chemical Hearts,” a new teen romantic drama. On Sunday, HBO starts “The Vow,” a documentary series about the NXIVM cult.