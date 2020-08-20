Another Mainer has died as 20 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,253. Of those, 3,812 have been confirmed positive, while 441 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,233, down from 4,234. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The death toll now stands at 128. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 405 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, seven people are currently hospitalized, with one in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,679. That means there are 446 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 445 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Anticipating a population surge with the start of University of Maine’s fall semester, the Orono Town Council is discussing an emergency ordinance that would enforce mask-wearing in certain public places, provide oversight of large off-campus residences and levy hefty fines for violators.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“The Millinocket inn that hosted an Aug. 7 wedding reception linked to a COVID-19 outbreak has been cited by the state for exceeding the 50-person limit for indoor events. The state has given the Big Moose Inn an “imminent health hazard” citation, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. About 65 guests attended the wedding reception, exceeding the state’s current 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

—“The state will open five new swab-and-send COVID-19 testing sites next week, thus putting Maine’s testing facilities within a 30-minute drive of about 90 percent of Mainers.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Maine will use $200 million in federal stimulus funds to provide grants to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the coronavirus-induced recession as part of a program that fell far short of a state panel’s aid recommendation.” — Michael Shepherd, BDN

—“ More than a dozen lawmakers led by U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of the 2nd District sent a letter to congressional leaders Thursday, urging them to resume negotiations over a coronavirus relief bill that have been at an impasse since relief programs expired at July’s end.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“Spending cut proposals prompted by Gov. Janet Mills due to the coronavirus pandemic would mean a $22.5 million hit for Maine universities, while the state’s campaign finance watchdog will make a relatively easy shift to comply with the mandate.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“Four York County Sheriff’s Office and county government workers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing both agencies to offer voluntary testing to all employees and inmates, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has opened an outbreak investigation into the outbreak, inspecting the building that houses the sheriff’s office, York County Jail and county government and assisting workers there, spokesman Robert Long said.” — Nick Sambides, Jr., BDN

—“A group of business owners who sued Gov. Janet Mills over her quarantine requirements is appealing U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker’s dismissal of the case to the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,567,955 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 174,051 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.