DAMARISCOTTA – First National Bank is proud to announce the winners of its 13th annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest. Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 150 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the Bank’s 2021 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all offices of First National Bank by mid-November.





The winning entrants are: Cover – Sherrie Tucker of New Harbor; January – Bill Knight of Bangor; February – Chris L’Abbe of Topsham; March – Mark Ruppert of Freeport; April –Inna Stoyanova of Spokane, WA; May – Hannah McGhee of Newcastle; June – Hal Hagy of Rockport; July – Leo Kowal of Eastport; August – Moe Chen of Scarborough; September – Lisa Rogers of Dennysville; October – Deborah Snyder of West Boothbay Harbor; November – Lori Bartlett of Bar Harbor; December – Don Dunbar of Perry; wall calendar image – Hal Hagy of Rockport; tide chart image – Spencer Mendell of Brunswick.

First National Bank began asking its customers in January to submit their very best original, scenic Maine shots. All customers of First National Bank — professionals and amateurs, employees and their family members — were encouraged to enter the contest. To continue First National Bank’s tradition of being a genuine Maine community bank, the custom calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.

“Every year we are amazed by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, executive vice president. “Producing a custom photo desk calendar that highlights our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is such a win-win situation. We look forward to sharing the 2021 desk calendar this fall.”

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com. Find us on Facebook.