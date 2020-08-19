A Franklin County man was arrested a second time for allegedly setting fire to his family’s residence in Jay in late July. The fire damaged the siding and other parts of the exterior of the house and some property owned by his former housemates, state police said Wednesday.

Devin Penney, 24, of Jay, was charged on Tuesday with arson after checking out of a treatment center, state police said.

The fire, on Intervale Road on July 23, drove family members to move elsewhere. A previous fire Penney was charged with setting, on Aug. 9, 2017, did minimal damage to the home, state police said.

Penney is due in Franklin County Superior Court on Thursday.