A 16-year-old boy accidentally killed himself with a family member’s handgun while video-chatting with a friend at his home in New Sharon on Monday, according to police and press reports.

The boy’s body was found after the friend who was chatting with the Mt. Blue High School student noticed that something was not right during the interaction. The friend and a parent went to the boy’s Industry Road home, the Sun Journal reported.





The gun was reported to be unloaded and kept in the family member’s closet along with a second gun, police said. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, according to the Sun Journal.

“The event is not suspicious and considered to be the result of a horrific accident,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. “The sheriff and his staff express their sincere condolences to the family.”

Officials at RSU 9 are offering counseling to high school students and staff today and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also support being offered on Zoom, the Sun Journal reported.