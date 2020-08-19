Audience size will be limited to 50 persons with face masks required

BANGOR – “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is ready to return to its home base of The Gracie Theatre on the campus of Husson University, and is planning to do so with a live audience. The show’s first taping since March at the theater will be on Wednesday, Sept. 16.





“We have been in nearly daily conversations to talk about safety protocols and updates to ensure a safe return to The Gracie Theatre,” said Nite Show host Danny Cashman. “There will be changes in place both on-camera and off, but we’re excited to return home and continue to hopefully provide some levity for people right now.”

Tickets for “The Nite Show’s” live tapings are required and available for free at www.TheNiteShowMaine.com.

Since April, “The Nite Show” has been airing what it calls “scaled-back editions,” mostly from Cashman’s basement with a few other physically-distanced locations sprinkled in. Guests have joined the show through Zoom, or pre-recorded at-home performances. Comedy skits have been done remotely during that time. The final “scaled-back edition” aired Aug. 8. Guests during this span included Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Andrea Barber from “Fuller House,” actor Stephen Tobolowski from “The Goldbergs” and “One Day At a Time,” actor and Maine native Timothy Simons, and actor and Maine native Katie Asleton. Between now and the season premiere, highlight specials and a few reruns will be broadcast.

“We want people to know that we’re back in person, and we’re taking all of the safety measures seriously,” said Cashman. “We’re doing everything possible to make it a safe experience for audience members, as well as the staff, crew, students, and faculty who will be there. But if people don’t feel ready to experience an indoor venue yet even with crowd size restrictions, that’s okay. We will still be around when you are ready, and we look forward to sharing some laughs with you either in person or through television.”

Cashman says they are ready to take what comes at them if the current climate of COVID-19 changes again, forcing another change to the show.

“We’re ready to adapt,” said Cashman. “If we need to go without an audience, or move everything into a studio or back into my basement, we can do it. Our goal is to keep providing a little comfort in late night for Maine viewers.”

“The Nite Show” is Maine’s version of a late night talk show, featuring a monologue, comedy bits, guest interviews and performances. Modeled after shows done by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Conan O’ Brien, the 30-minute weekly show also features a 6-piece house band (Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band), a live announcer and many elements familiar to late night television viewers. The show originates from Husson University’s Gracie Theatre with a live studio audience and is one of only two shows of its kind in the entire country.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is broadcast statewide on Saturday nights. The show is seen Saturday nights in Bangor at 11:30 on WABI-TV5 (CBS); Saturday nights in Portland at 10:30 on WPFO, FOX 23, and 1 a.m. on WGME CBS 13; and in Presque Isle on Saturday nights at midnight on WAGM FOX 8.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” has regularly ranked as the No. 1 show on Saturday late nights in Eastern & Central Maine through WABI TV in Bangor. The show recently passed the milestone of producing 500 episodes. T”he Nite Show with Danny Cashman” received the first Arts & Culture Award from the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce in January of 2020, and a Telly Award for excellence in TV/Film Entertainment in 2016. The Nite Show has also been nominated for seven New England Regional EMMY® Awards and the Fusion:Bangor FLAVA on two occasions. The show is produced by students and faculty from the New England School of Communications at Husson University in Bangor.

The Nite Show with Danny Cashman is a production of Cashman Communications, in association with Gray Broadcasting, INC.

