BELFAST — Do you need a fun distraction from the craziness of today’s world? The Belfast Maskers are very happy to help by producing “Five Socially Distanced One-Act Comedy Plays”, Aug. 22, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 23 & 30 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place on the lawn of The Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street. The plays will be directed by Meg Nickerson and Greg Marsanskis.

Court Street, in front of the theater, will be closed to traffic during performances so that audience members can be seated six feet apart. Family members and friend “pods” may sit together. Masks are required for entry, but may be removed when seated.





We encourage audience members to bring a picnic lunch/dinner/snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during and in-between the plays.

Forty tickets will be sold per show and must be purchased on our website www.BelfastMaskers.com. No tickets will be available at the “door.” Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children (under age 18). Some of the plays contain adult language and may not be appropriate for young children.

Performances will be canceled if there is rain.