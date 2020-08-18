Residents and numerous employees of a Bangor long-term care facility have tested negative for the coronavirus after a staff member was confirmed to have the infection last week, according to Josh Scroggins, director of development and communications for Maine Veterans’ Homes.



The facility tested all residents and staff who lived or worked on the same unit as that employee, but it is still waiting on test results from a few of the other employees, Scroggins said.





The infected employee was tested for the virus last Wednesday after the staff member started to show symptoms on Tuesday. That person last worked in the facility Aug. 9 and was quarantining at home as of late last week, Scroggins said. Any residents from that employee’s unit were also quarantining in their rooms.

The Bangor facility includes 120 beds for residents to receive long-term care, short-term skilled nursing care, memory care, and rehabilitation and therapy, according to its website. It also has 30 beds for assisted living residential care for those in the early stages of dementia.

Another Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Scarborough was the site of one of Maine’s largest coronavirus outbreaks earlier in the pandemic. The home had recorded 63 cases of the coronavirus as of early June, but that outbreak is no longer active, according to the Maine CDC.