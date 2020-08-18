ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Edward H. Daveis Benevolent Fund of the Maine Community Foundation seeks applications from nonprofit organizations in Greater Portland that support children aged birth to eight and youth leadership for students through high school.

Grants typically do not exceed $7,500. The deadline for applications is Oct. 15. Application, guidelines and a list of 2018 grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information about the fund, please call or email Program Officer John Ochira at 207-412-0837 or jochira@mainecf.org.





Last year’s grantees include:

• 317 Main Community Music Center, to ensure accessible and affordable early childhood music education opportunities in Southern Maine

• Cultivating Community, to deliver year-round gardening, cooking, and nutrition education and strengthen healthy food culture at two Title I elementary-schools

• Mayo Street Arts, to create free puppetry-based programs during the 2020 season for neighborhood families with children 8 and under.

The Daveis Benevolent Fund was established in 1943 to benefit nonprofits serving Greater Portland. The fund advisors recognize the critical roles parents and early childhood education providers play to ensure a child’s readiness to enter school on a path to success and the importance of youth leadership programs that help develop aspirations and abilities of our youth.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.