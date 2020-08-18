BANGOR — Since March, The Bangor Region YMCA has been supporting families during the pandemic by providing emergency care for the children of healthcare workers, first responders and essential businesses. And then the Y decided to move forward with their two summer camps — their day camp, Camp G. Peirce Webber, and overnight camp, Camp Jordan — giving children a sense of normalcy during the summer and a safe place for them to be with friends, play outside and have fun while practicing all the guidelines provided by the Maine CDC to keep everyone safe. All the hard work of making sure all CDC guidelines were followed resulted in an amazing summer for children and no cases of COVID-19 in programming.

Now with the upcoming school year, the Bangor Region YMCA has created a new School-Age Academy program in support of ten local school districts and families in the Bangor Region while following CDC guidelines. The Y’s School-Age Academy program will be offering many options so families can choose what works for them with Early Risers running from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., After School running from the time school ends to 6 p.m., and All Day running from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Families can select the days of the week they need their child to be in each program.





In order to be able to serve more families in the community, The Bangor Region YMCA will be hosting their School-Age Academy program at multiple locations throughout the region and will not only ensure a safe space for children to be when they are not scheduled to be in school, but will also provide them with educational support by designing a time throughout the day to engage in remote learning with their schools and complete assignments.

“This is an essential service that families in our community need this school year,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA. “Parents need to be at work on the days their children aren’t scheduled to be in the classroom. Both parents and teachers need the additional support for their children to help keep them on track with their school’s curriculum, and provide a safe, nurturing fun environment with great teachers and mentors from our Y. I am so appreciative to those superintendents and town managers who have worked so closely with us to find the proper location, and to places like Challenger Learning Center who is allowing us to lease space from them for our programming needs at a reduced price. Great partners have come from this challenging time and we are so grateful.”

Registration for the Bangor Region YMCA’s School-Age Academy is now open for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. “We have expanded to eighth-graders because so many parents have requested this for their middle schoolers. Parents do not want their kids to have to be home alone all day long,” Dickerson said.

To register, parents can download a copy of the School-Age Academy’s Registration Form from BangorYMCA.org and return to the Y to Keegan Wakana’s attention.

Children entering Pre-K this fall can enroll in the Bangor Region YMCA’s Preschool at the Y program by contacting Beth Seger, Preschool at the Y manager, at bseger@bangorY.org.

For more information about the Bangor Region YMCA’s School-Age Academy Program, visit BangorYMCA.org, email Keegan Wakana, School-Age Programs manager, at kwakana@bangorY.org or e-mail Diane Dickerson, CEO, at ddickerson@bangorY.org.