President Donald Trump once again expressed confidence that he will win Maine this November and reiterated his false claim that his predecessor deprived Maine’s fishing industry of 5,000 square miles of fishing grounds.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump said his work on behalf of the fishing industry would give him a leg up against likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election, CBS 13 reported.





“Look at Maine. President Obama shut down 5,000 square miles, you know what 5,000 square miles of fishing and lobster fishing in Maine,” Trump said, according to CBS 13. “I should win the state of Maine. What I did for them — I should win, but I don’t know if I will. Should win half of it.”

Trump was referring to the creation of a federal marine monument off the New England coast, but under Obama’s declaration, the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument wouldn’t be shut down to fishing and lobstering for seven years. And, as several fact-checking media watchdogs have noted, it isn’t within Maine waters — it’s about 130 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod.

Pollsters also say it is unlikely, at least at this point, that Trump will win Maine.

In the interview, President Trump also reacted to the Department of the Interior approving an oil and gas leasing program on Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, CBS 13 reported.