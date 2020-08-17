BANGOR — It provides a much-needed community service for many area families that cannot afford quality items at retail prices, while supporting All Saints Catholic School in Bangor at the same time. However, like so many organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Attic thrift store is facing unexpected challenges to its present and future.

“The Attic is our school store that has been serving the Bangor community for over 30 years. All of the proceeds go to All Saints Catholic School,” said Principal Matthew Houghton. “The Attic runs primarily on senior volunteers from our parish (St. Paul the Apostle) and only a few parents and staff that volunteer from the school.”





Due to the pandemic, many of those senior volunteers have not felt comfortable returning to the store.

“This has caused us to reduce our daily operating hours and days that we are open,” said Houghton.

The need for a new wave of volunteers is significant, as is the role the store has grown to play in the community.

“The Attic” offers gently-used clothing; belts, shoes, and purses; home décor; toys; quality linens and drapery; housewares; small kitchen appliances; framed art; jewelry; books, both for adults and children; DVDs; sports equipment; and quality, used furniture.

Since reopening in its location in the former Bangor Tire Building on 54 Cumberland Street last year, the Attic has seen a resurgence of customers and interest among residents. The store’s Facebook page has nearly 1,000 followers and posts pictures of new items when they arrive, leading to an increase in foot traffic.

Managers of the Attic are asking for help in maintaining a thrift store that has given the community and the school so much.

“We are currently open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Houghton. “Specifically, we are looking for help on Saturdays, as they are one of our busiest days for receiving donations and sales.”

If you are able to help the Attic or to explore volunteer opportunities, please call Donna Greenlaw at 207-944-7200.