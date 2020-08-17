Please join Moosehead Trails on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. for a fun day of hiking and trail maintenance at the Rum Pond Loop Trail located on Blue Ridge, east of Moosehead Lake. Tasks will include cutting brush, installing trail markers, improving trail tread, and sign maintenance. No previous experience is required.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Appalachian Mountain Club office at 127 Moosehead Lake Road in Greenville, just beyond and across the street from Indian Hill Trading Post on Route 15. Please bring a lunch, snacks, drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen and bug spray, and wear sturdy footwear (boots) and appropriate clothing for working outdoors. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own loppers, eye protection and folding handsaws (if they have them).





Volunteers will be asked not to carpool and should be prepared to drive on secondary dirt roads in their personal vehicle to the trailhead. Please bring a face mask and hand sanitizer, in the event they are needed.

Moosehead Trails values the health and safety of all people. Trail maintenance activities comply with CDC and state guidelines regarding group size and social distancing while also helping to make trails in Piscataquis County safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

Learn more and RSVP for this event at https://www.facebook.com/events/282390829726277/ or contact Jenny Ward at (207-280-0291) or Rex Turner at (207-441-9152) for more information.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and not rescheduled.