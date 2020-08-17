WISCASSET — Griffin Sherry, one of the founding members of the Maine-based, nationally-known, ‘roots holler’ group The Ghost of Paul Revere, will perform a solo set at the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s (LCDC) Drive In for Democracy taking place on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Wiscasset Speedway. He will be joined by Georgetown-native singer/songwriter Lauren Crosby and the Damariscotta-based Driving Charlie Home.

Music stitches together a strong community around The Ghost of Paul Revere. Sherry is a founding member of the Maine trio that examines life’s ebbs and flows through a distinct and dynamic distillation of folk, bluegrass, rock, and alternative music. Since forming in 2011, the band has created a following that has propelled them from a local to a national level, tallying them to more than 15 million total independent streams to date. The boys took home “Best in Maine” at the New England Music Awards twice, in 2015 and 2019. In 2019, their song, “Ballad Of The 20th Maine”, became the official State Ballad of Maine after being passed by the Senate and House of Representatives and signed into law by Maine’s governor, Janet Mills.





No stranger to political rallies, The Ghost of Paul Revere took part in a Bernie Sanders event at The State Theatre in Portland in Sept. 2019. Sherry said of his participation in the upcoming Aug. 30 rally, “In these tumultuous times, it’s more important than ever to be involved in our country’s democratic process. Every vote matters, every person is responsible for our republic, and I’m happy to support those who put Maine people before self-interest.”

Hailing from Georgetown and perched for the time-being in New Harbor, Crosby’s music is a pure creative expression of the North Atlantic. With hints of smoke and salt, her voice is deeply captivating, yet light with wit and life. A lobsterman’s daughter let loose in the modern world, her old soul lends itself to the surrealism of her surroundings and everyday happenings. Her style is a unique one to categorize. As a self-taught guitarist and singer, she enjoys blending classic rock, lyric-y folk, and vintage western. She recorded her most recent single, “Biloxi,” which features Sherry, after completing a tour which included a swing through Mississippi. Attendees will be the first to hear a live version of this new song at the Rally.

“A creative rally bringing us together is exactly what we need right now – a community thrives when it can express itself. I am honored and excited to be performing at this historic event right here on the coast of Maine,” shared Crosby.

Driving Charlie Home, a Lincoln County band made up of Caleb Jones, Olivia de Lisle, Ben Millet and Jackson Cromwell, half of whom hail from Wiscasset and neighboring Westport Island, will open and close the afternoon’s festivities. This group of friends combines their shared love for music and their seaside hometown to produce a unique blend of “Midcoast Maine influenced Americana.”

The Drive In for Democracy will follow guidelines set by Maine’s DECD for drive-in theaters and large social gatherings. Featuring Maine humorist Tim Sample as emcee, great music by Sherry, Crosby and Driving Charlie Home, along with the opportunity to hear Democratic candidates, the rally will deliver an opportunity for folks to responsibly come together to celebrate Democratic values.

Guests will arrive by car and be directed to a parking spot in the infield of the Speedway, a vast, open area that will accommodate not only a number of vehicles but plenty of space for social distancing.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended per Maine DECD-guidelines and to guarantee admittance. Tickets are limited. VIP tickets are available with many benefits including primary parking spaces and boxed meals. Online general admission tickets priced per vehicle are now on sale along with a choice to pre-purchase a boxed meal. There will be no onsite concession sales, although attendees may bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Each reservation also comes with a chance to win a $150 gift card to the Newcastle Publick House.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the rally or the hosting organization, visit the event website at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/rally or contact the LCDC by email info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

The LCDC uses the money raised through this and other fundraising initiatives to support local efforts in Lincoln County. Its grassroots mission is to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of candidates who believe in the Democratic ideals and principles of government by, of, and for all the people.