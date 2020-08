WESTBROOK — Police in Westbrook are searching for a woman who went missing Friday evening.

Raven Brooker was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Friday on Mechanic Street in Westbrook.





Brooker is 22 years old, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brooker was last seen wearing a blue sundress with white flowers on it, and has been wearing a pink face mask when around people.

If you have any information, please contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.