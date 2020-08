LEWISTON, Maine — A salon in Lewiston, desperate for new hair stylists, is offering a $3,000 hiring bonus.

The owner of Orbit Hair Styling says stylists are hard to come by in the Lewiston-Auburn area, and he needs two of them.

So he’s offering a $300 interview bonus, and a $3,000 hiring bonus.

The owner says that the $3,000 bonus would be paid over time, not upfront.