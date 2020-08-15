Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Why I admire Collins

I admire Sen. Susan Collins’ backbone. She is able to make tough decisions for us Mainers, and she’s always working for us. She has a hard-earned reputation as a problem-solver, and her seniority in Washington tremendously benefits our small state.





This was especially evident with her quick action to draft, pass and launch the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which has been credited with helping to save our national economy, within three short weeks. Now, she’s back at it, working with her colleagues on another round of forgivable loans to protect Maine workers.

Thanks to Collins, for all she does, and for never losing sight of what’s important for Maine. She has my support this fall.

Joan Petersen

Swanville

Political theater and priorities

While we’re all busy just trying to stay alive, there’s speculation that Republican legislators in Maine are staging an attempt to disparage House Speaker Sara Gideon in order to score points for Sen. Susan Collins. As long as they refuse to return to Augusta, they can continue saying Gideon isn’t doing her job.

Democratic state legislators have voted twice to return to Augusta to finish work on hundreds of bills, 74 percent of them receiving bipartisan support in committee. Republicans are refusing. Three historic bills designed to begin repairing the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki tribes are part of the mix, as well as bills targeted at, according to Gideon, “public school readiness, housing and nutrition needs of citizens, aid to small businesses and the tourism economy…” In short, “ensuring that we are addressing the needs of Mainers.”

Committees have been meeting for months to review and prepare bills to be voted on by the full Legislature. Without votes by the full Legislature, all this committee work will be for nothing. A waste of time, effort and tax dollars.

So Republicans have apparently decided that their first priority is political theater rather than addressing Mainers’ critical needs during a global pandemic and an economic apocalypse. They don’t deserve to win re-election.

Mary Ann Larson

Portland

Send Dodge back to Augusta

Jan Dodge is worthy of our support! I have worked tirelessly, over the course of several years, to get, and keep our system of ranked-choice voting. It is just simply the fairest way for the voters to express our wishes, and not lose out because there were more than two candidates in any race.

This is a major reason we need to re-elect Dodge to the State House as the representative for District 97. First-term lawmakers face a steep learning curve and need to establish themselves as serious spokespersons for their voters. Dodge has done that with confidence and distinction. I note that Jan has a 100 percent voting record with Democracy Maine (a project of Maine Citizens for Clean Elections and the League of Women Voters), both determined supporters of RCV.

It is now time to return Dodge to Augusta on Nov. 3, to protect and enhance the election reforms that have made Maine a leader in the nation.

Karen Gleeson

Northport

Lessons from 1920

One hundred years ago in 1920, the first commercial radio station in the United States began operations. The Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, guaranteeing women’s suffrage. The League of Women Voters was founded in Chicago.

Prohibition began. Adolf Hitler presented his National Socialists Party to the German Workers Party, which renamed itself as the Nazi Party. Violence erupted between Arab and Jewish residents in Jerusalem. The U.S. Post Office determined that children may not be sent via Parcel Post.

A bomb in a horse wagon exploded in front of the J. P. Morgan building in New York City, killing more than 30 people. The National Football League was established. Hydrocodone, a narcotic analgesic closely related to codeine, was first synthesized in Germany.

Now in 2020, our news in a quick comparison to 1920 means that we should be ready for change, like it or not. Some years are busy news years because of that first damned commercial radio station.

Paul Satkowski

Camden