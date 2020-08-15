A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car left two people dead at the scene in Jefferson on Friday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies were sent to the crash, which took place after 10 p.m. on Route 17 about three miles west of the Route 32 intersection.





The preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Subaru Legacy driven by Robert E. Crowe, 55, of Thomaston was eastbound on Route 17. A 2019 Dodge RAM truck driven by Jacob B. Stevenson, 25, of Damariscotta was westbound on the route.

The investigation showed the vehicle driven by Crowe crossed the centerline into the path of the truck, and the two collided in the eastbound lane, shutting down traffic until about 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Crowe and his female passenger, Hailey J. Robinson, 26, also of Thomaston, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Crowe was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, although Robinson did have her seatbelt on.

All occupants of the truck were wearing seatbelts and the airbags were fully deployed. Stevenson had two passengers, Amy Green, 25, of Damariscotta and Allen M. Bowman, 26, of Waldoboro.

Green was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by Lifelight of Maine with non-life-threatening injuries. Stevenson was transported by Waldoboro EMA to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta, also with non-life-threatening injuries. Bowman declined medical assistance at the scene.

The preliminary investigation cited speed as a factor in the collision.

The Maine State Police are assisting with reconstructing the crash. The Jefferson Fire Department, Whitefield Fire, Somerville Fire and Central Lincoln County Ambulance assisted.